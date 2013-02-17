The top films at the North American box office

Feb 17 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Feb. 15, with "A
Good Day to Die Hard" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) A Good Day to Die Hard....................$25.0 million
2 (1) Identity Thief............................$23.4 million
3 (*) Safe Haven................................$21.4 million
4 (*) Escape From Planet Earth..................$16.1 million
5 (2) Warm Bodies...............................$ 9.0 million
6 (*) Beautiful Creatures.......................$ 7.5 million
7 (3) Side Effects..............................$ 6.3 million
8 (4) Silver Linings Playbook ..................$ 6.1 million
9 (5) Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters............$ 3.5 million
10 (7) Zero Dark Thirty .........................$ 3.1 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 98.5 million
Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 88.0 million
Identity Thief..................................$ 70.7 million
Warm Bodies.....................................$ 50.2 million
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$ 49.7 million
A Good Day to Die Hard..........................$ 33.2 million
Safe Haven......................................$ 30.3 million
Side Effects....................................$ 19.1 million
Escape From Planet Earth........................$ 16.1 million
Beautiful Creatures.............................$ 10.0 million
"A Good Day to Die Hard" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Zero Dark Thirty" was
released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Warm Bodies" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
.
"Beautiful Creatures" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of
Time Warner Inc.
"Escape from Planet Earth" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"Safe Haven" was released by Relativity Media.
"Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp. "Side Effects" was released by Open
Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal
Entertainment Group.