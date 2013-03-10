The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, March 10 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend
starting March 8, led by "Oz the Great and Powerful" at No. 1,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$80.3 million
2 (1) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$10.0 million
3 (2) Identity Thief......................$ 6.3 million
4 (*) Dead Man Down.......................$ 5.4 million
5 (5) Snitch..............................$ 5.1 million
6 (3) 21 and Over.........................$ 5.1 million
7 (7) Safe Haven..........................$ 3.8 million
8 (8) Silver Linings Playbook.............$ 3.7 million
9 (6) Escape From Planet Earth............$ 3.2 million
10 (4) The Last Exorcism Part II...........$ 3.1 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Silver Linings Playbook...................$ 120.7 million
Identity Thief............................$ 116.5 million
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 80.3 million
Safe Haven................................$ 62.9 million
Escape From Planet Earth..................$ 47.8 million
Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$ 43.8 million
Snitch....................................$ 31.9 million
21 and Over...............................$ 16.8 million
The Last Exorcism Part II.................$ 12.1 million
Dead Man Down.............................$ 5.3 million
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"Dead Man Down" was released by privately held FilmDistrict.
"Jack the Giant Slayer" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of
Time Warner Inc.
"Snitch" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment.
"Escape from Planet Earth" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"21 and Over" and "Safe Haven" were released by Relativity
Media.
"Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"The Last Exorcism Part II" was released by CBS Films, a unit of
CBS Corp.