The top films at the North American box office

March 17 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 15, led by
"Oz the Great and Powerful" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.  
     
1   (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$42.2 million
2   (*) The Call............................$17.1 million
3   (*) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.....$10.3 million
4   (2) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$ 6.2 million
5   (3) Identity Thief......................$ 4.5 million
6   (5) Snitch..............................$ 3.5 million
7   (6) 21 and Over.........................$ 2.6 million
8   (8) Silver Linings Playbook.............$ 2.6 million
9   (7) Safe Haven..........................$ 2.5 million
10  (9) Escape From Planet Earth............$ 2.3 million

    
NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 145.0 million
Silver Linings Playbook...................$ 124.6 million
Identity Thief............................$ 123.7 million 
Safe Haven................................$  67.0 million 
Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$  53.9 million
Escape From Planet Earth..................$  52.2 million
Snitch....................................$  37.3 million
21 and Over...............................$  21.9 million 
The Call..................................$  17.1 million
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$  10.3 million
    
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.        

"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp
 .    
    
"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer"
was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
"Snitch" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. 

"Escape from Planet Earth" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co. 
"21 and Over" and "Safe Haven" were released by Relativity
Media. 
  
"Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.

