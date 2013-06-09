The top films at the North American box office

June 7 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 7, led by "The Purge," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Purge.......................... $ 36.4 million 2 (1) Fast and Furious 6..................$ 19.8 million 3 (2) Now You See Me......................$ 19.5 million 4 (*) The Internship .....................$ 18.1 million 5 (4) Epic................................$ 12.1 million 6 (4) Star Trek into Darkness.............$ 11.7 million 7 (3) After Earth.........................$ 11.2 million 8 (6) The Hangover Part III .............$ 7.4 million 9 (7) Iron Man 3..........................$ 5.8 million 10 (8) The Great Gatsby....................$ 4.2 million (*) = new release Note: "Epic" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" tied for fourth place last week. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3.................................$ 394.3 million Fast & Furious 6...........................$ 202.9 million Star Trek Into Darkness....................$ 200.1 million The Great Gatsby...........................$ 136.2 million The Hangover Part III......................$ 102.4 million Epic.......................................$ 84.2 million Now You See Me.............................$ 61.4 million After Earth................................$ 46.6 million The Purge..................................$ 36.4 million "The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Hangover Part III" and "The Great Gatsby" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Internship" and "Epic" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.