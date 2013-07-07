The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
July 7 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 5, led by 'Despicable Me 2,' according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Despicable Me 2........................$ 82.5 million 2 (*) The Lone Ranger........................$ 29.4 million 3 (2) The Heat...............................$ 25.0 million 4 (1) Monsters University................... $ 19.6 million 5 (3) World War Z............................$ 18.2 million 6 (4) White House Down.......................$ 13.5 million 7 (5) Man of Steel...........................$ 11.4 million 8 (*) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$ 10.1 million 9 (6) This Is the End........................$ 5.8 million 10 (7) Now You See Me.........................$ 2.8 million 8 (6) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$ 2.4 million 9 (9) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$ 2.0 million 10 (7) The Internship ........................$ 1.4 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Man of Steel ..............................$ 271.2 million Monsters University .......................$ 216.1 million World War Z ...............................$ 158.8 million Despicable Me 2............................$ 142.1 million Now You See Me ............................$ 110.4 million The Heat ..................................$ 86.4 million This Is The End ...........................$ 85.6 million White House Down ..........................$ 50.5 million The Lone Ranger............................$ 48.9 million Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$ 17.5 million "The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by Walt Disney Co. "The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a unit of 21st Century Fox "Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "White House Down" and "This Is the End" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" and "Now You See Me" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.