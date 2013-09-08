Top films at the North American box office

Sept 8 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three days starting Sept. 6, led by
"Riddick" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) Riddick.............................$ 18.7 million
2 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 8.9 million
3 (5) Instructions Not Included...........$ 8.1 million
4 (3) We're the Millers...................$ 7.9 million
5 (4) Planes..............................$ 4.3 million
6 (2) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 4.1 million
7 (6) Elysium.............................$ 3.1 million
8 (11) Blue Jasmine........................$ 2.7 million
9 (9) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$ 2.5 million
10 (8) The World's End.....................$ 2.3 million
(*) = new release
Note: Last weekend's rankings are based upon totals for the
four-day Labor Day holiday period from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 123.8 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 91.9 million
Elysium........................................$ 85.1 million
Planes.........................................$ 79.3 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 59.8 million
Blue Jasmine...................................$ 25.4 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$ 24.0 million
The World's End................................$ 21.7 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$ 20.3 million
Riddick........................................$ 18.7 million
"The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Riddick" and "The World's End" are distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio. "Blue Jasmine" is distributed by
Sony Pictures Classics, a unit of Sony Corp.
"We're the Millers" is distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc.
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" is distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint
venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and
Mexican media giant Televisa.