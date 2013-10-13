The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES Oct 13 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Oct. 11, led by "Gravity," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Gravity.............................$ 44.3 million
2 (*) Captain Phillips....................$ 26.0 million
3 (2) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 $ 14.2 million
3 (3) Runner Runner.......................$ 7.6 million
4 (*) Machete Kills.......................$ 3.8 million
5 (*) Road Runner.........................$ 3.7 million
6 (4) Prisoners...........................$ 3.7 million
7 (8) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 2.7 million
8 (5) Rush................................$ 2.4 million
9 (6) Don Jon.............................$ 2.3 million
10 (7) Baggage Claim.......................$ 2.1 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 123.4 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 78.4 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 78.0 million
Prisoners......................................$ 53.6 million
Captain Phillips...............................$ 26.0 million
Rush...........................................$ 22.2 million
Don Jon........................................$ 20.1 million
Baggage Claim..................................$ 18.3 million
Runner Runner..................................$ 14.1 million
Machete Kills..................................$ 3.8 million
"Captain Phillips" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"
were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Rush" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.
"Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc. "Runner Runner" was released by
20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Machete Kills" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture
between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC
Entertainment Inc.
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
"Don Jon" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"Baggage Claim" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st
Century Fox.