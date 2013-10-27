The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Oct 27 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Oct. 25, led by 'Bad Grandpa,' according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 32.0 million
2 (1) Gravity.............................$ 20.3 million
3 (2) Captain Phillips....................$ 11.8 million
4 (*) The Counselor.......................$ 8.0 million
5 (4) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 6.1 million
6 (3) Carrie..............................$ 5.9 million
7 (5) Escape Plan.........................$ 4.4 million
8 (**)12 Years a Slave....................$ 2.2 million
9 (7) Enough Said.........................$ 1.6 million
10 (6) Prisoners...........................$ 1.1 million
(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 199.8 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 100.6 million
Captain Phillips...............................$ 70.1 million
Prisoners......................................$ 59.1 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$ 32.0 million
Carrie.........................................$ 26.0 million
Escape Plan....................................$ 17.4 million
Enough Said....................................$ 13.0 million
The Counselor..................................$ 8.0 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$ 3.4 million
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of
Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Counselor" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st
Century Fox.
"Enough Said" and "12 Years a Slave" were distributed by Fox
Searchlight, also a unit of 21at Century Fox.
Lionsgate released "Escape Plan."