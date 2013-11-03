The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 3 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 1, led by "Ender's Game," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Ender's Game........................$ 28.0 million 2 (1) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 20.5 million 3 (*) Last Vegas..........................$ 16.5 million 4 (*) Free Birds..........................$ 16.2 million 5 (2) Gravity.............................$ 13.1 million 6 (3) Captain Phillips....................$ 8.5 million 7 (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 4.6 million 8 (5) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 4.2 million 9 (6) Carrie..............................$ 3.4 million 10 (4) The Counselor.......................$ 3.3 million

(*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 219.2 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 106.2 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 82.6 million Bad Grandpa....................................$ 62.1 million Carrie.........................................$ 32.0 million Ender's Game...................................$ 28.0 million Last Vegas.....................................$ 16.5 million Free Birds.....................................$ 16.2 million The Counselor..................................$ 13.6 million 12 Years a Slave...............................$ 8.8 million Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game". Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp . "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Counselor" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a unit of 21st Century Fox.