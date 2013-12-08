The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 8 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Dec. 6, led by "Frozen," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
1 (2) Frozen..................................$ 31.6 million
2 (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 27.0 million
3 (*) Out of the Furnace......................$ 5.3 million
4 (3) Thor: The Dark World....................$ 4.7 million
5 (6) Delivery Man............................$ 3.8 million
6 (5) Homefront...............................$ 3.4 million
7 (7) The Book Thief..........................$ 2.7 million
8 (4) The Best Man Holiday....................$ 2.7 million
9 (9) Philomena...............................$ 2.3 million
10 (**)Dallas Buyers Club......................$ 1.5 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses
(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 336.7 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 193.6 million
Frozen.........................................$ 134.3 million
The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 67.2 million
Delivery Man...................................$ 24.8 million
Homefront......................................$ 15.3 million
Dallas Buyers Club.............................$ 12.4 million
The Book Thief.................................$ 12.1 million
Philomena......................................$ 8.3 million
Out of the Furnace.............................$ 5.3 million
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney
Co.
"Out of the Furnace" was distributed by privately held
Relativity Media.
"The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox
.
"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
"Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of
AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment.
"Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Dallas Buyers Club" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit
of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.