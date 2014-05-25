版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 25 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting May 23, led by "X-Men: Days of Future Past," according
to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
    
1  (*)  X Men: Days of Future Past.............$  90.7 million
2  (1)  Godzilla...............................$  31.4 million
3  (*)  Blended................................$  14.2 million
4  (2)  Neighbors..............................$  13.9 million
5  (3)  The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$   7.8 million
6  (4)  Million Dollar Arm.....................$   7.1 million
7  (5)  The Other Woman........................$   3.7 million
8  (7)  Rio 2..................................$   2.5 million
9  (**) Chef...................................$   2.3 million
10 (6)  Heaven Is for Real.....................$   2.0 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. 
(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 184.9  million
Godzilla......................................$ 148.8  million
Rio 2.........................................$ 121.6  million
Neighbors.....................................$ 113.6  million
X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$  90.7  million
Heaven Is for Real............................$  85.8  million
The Other Woman...............................$  77.8  million
Million Dollar Arm............................$  20.6  million
Blended.......................................$  14.2  million
Chef..........................................$   3.5  million

"X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Other Woman," and "Rio 2,"
were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox
. 
    
"Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a
unit of Time Warner Inc. 
    
"Neighbors," was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp. 
    
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and "Heaven Is for Real," were
distributed Sony Corp. 
    
"Million Dollar Arm," was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
    
"Chef," was distributed by Open Road Films.

 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; editing by G
Crosse)
