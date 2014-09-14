版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 12,
led by "No Good Deed," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.   
    
1  (*)  No Good Deed...........................$  24.5 million
2  (*)  Dolphin Tale 2.........................$  16.6 million
3  (1)  Guardians of the Galaxy................$   8.0 million
4  (2)  Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$   4.8 million
5  (5)  Let's Be Cops..........................$   4.3 million
6  (*)  The Drop...............................$   4.2 million
7  (3)  If I Stay..............................$   4.1 million
8  (6)  The November Man.......................$   2.8 million
9  (8)  The Giver..............................$   2.6 million
10 (9)  The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$   2.5 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$  305.9 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$  181.0 million
Let's Be Cops.................................$   73.0 million
The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$   49.4 million
If I Stay.....................................$   44.9 million
The Giver.....................................$   41.3 million
No Good Deed..................................$   24.5 million
The November Man..............................$   22.5 million
Dolphin Tale 2................................$   16.6 million
The Drop......................................$    4.2 million

    "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which
was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. 
    "The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity
Media. 
    "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
    "Dolphin Tale 2" and "If I Stay" were released by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
    "The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. 
    "The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company. 
    "No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
   

 (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Eric Walsh)
