The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 12,
led by "No Good Deed," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) No Good Deed...........................$ 24.5 million
2 (*) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 16.6 million
3 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 8.0 million
4 (2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 4.8 million
5 (5) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 4.3 million
6 (*) The Drop...............................$ 4.2 million
7 (3) If I Stay..............................$ 4.1 million
8 (6) The November Man.......................$ 2.8 million
9 (8) The Giver..............................$ 2.6 million
10 (9) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 2.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 305.9 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 181.0 million
Let's Be Cops.................................$ 73.0 million
The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 49.4 million
If I Stay.....................................$ 44.9 million
The Giver.....................................$ 41.3 million
No Good Deed..................................$ 24.5 million
The November Man..............................$ 22.5 million
Dolphin Tale 2................................$ 16.6 million
The Drop......................................$ 4.2 million
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which
was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios.
"The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity
Media.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Dolphin Tale 2" and "If I Stay" were released by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company.
"No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie
studio.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Eric Walsh)