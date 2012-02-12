The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Feb. 10 with "The Vow" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Vow ...............................$ 41.7 million

2 (*) Safe House ............................$ 39.3 million

3 (*) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 27.6 million

4 (*) Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .$ 23.0 million

5 (1) Chronicle .............................$ 12.3 million

6 (2) The Woman in Black ....................$ 10.3 million

7 (3) The Grey ..............................$ 5.1 million

8 (4) Big Miracle ...........................$ 3.9 million

9 (8) The Descendants .......................$ 3.5 million 10 (5) Underworld: Awakening .................$ 2.5 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Descendants ...........................$ 70.7 million

Underworld: Awakening .....................$ 58.9 million

The Grey ..................................$ 42.8 million

The Vow ...................................$ 41.7 million

Chronicle .................................$ 40.2 million

Safe House ................................$ 39.3 million

The Woman in Black ........................$ 35.5 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 27.6 million

Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .....$ 23.0 million

Big Miracle ...............................$ 13.2 million

Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow" and "Underworld: Awakening."

"Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace," "Chronicle" and "The Descendants" were released by units of News Corp's Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman in Black." "Safe House" and "Big Miracle" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp .

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc , released "The Grey."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."