The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Presidents Day weekend starting Feb. 17, with "Safe House" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (2) Safe House ............................$ 28.4 million 2 (1) The Vow ...............................$ 26.6 million 3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 26.4 million 4 (*) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 25.7 million 5 (*) This Means War ........................$ 20.4 million 6 (4) Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .$ 10.2 million 7 (5) Chronicle .............................$ 9.2 million 8 (*) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$ 8.1 million 9 (6) The Woman in Black ....................$ 7.8 million 10 (7) The Grey ..............................$ 3.8 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Vow ...................................$ 88.6 million Safe House ................................$ 82.6 million Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 59.5 million Chronicle .................................$ 52.7 million The Grey ..................................$ 48.7 million The Woman in Black ........................$ 45.3 million Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .....$ 36.0 million Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 25.7 million This Means War ............................$ 22.0 million The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$ 8.1 million Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." "This Means War," "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace" and "Chronicle" were released by units of News Corp's Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman in Black." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc , released "The Grey." Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co.