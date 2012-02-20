版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 - Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the four-day Presidents Day
weekend starting Feb. 17, with "Safe House" at No. 1, according
to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   	
     	
   1 (2) Safe House ............................$ 28.4 million	
   2 (1) The Vow ...............................$ 26.6 million	
   3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 26.4 million	
   4 (*) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 25.7 million	
   5 (*) This Means War ........................$ 20.4 million	
   6 (4) Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .$ 10.2 million	
   7 (5) Chronicle .............................$  9.2 million 	
   8 (*) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$  8.1 million	
   9 (6) The Woman in Black ....................$  7.8 million	
  10 (7) The Grey ..............................$  3.8 million	
  	
    NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.   	
         	
    (*) = new release        	
        	
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:      	
   The Vow ...................................$  88.6 million   
  	
   Safe House ................................$  82.6 million   
          	
   Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$  59.5 million	
   Chronicle .................................$  52.7 million   
       	
   The Grey ..................................$  48.7 million	
   The Woman in Black ........................$  45.3 million	
   Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace .....$  36.0 million	
   Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$  25.7 million	
   This Means War ............................$  22.0 million	
   The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$   8.1 million	
      	
   Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow" and
"Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance."	
   "This Means War," "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace"
and "Chronicle" were released by units of News Corp's 
Fox Filmed Entertainment. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp,
released "The Woman in Black." "Safe House" was released by
Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp.	
    Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners
Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
, released "The Grey."	
    Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of
Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co.

