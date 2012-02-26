The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Feb. 24, led by "Act of Valor" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Act of Valor ..........................$ 24.7 million

2 (*) Good Deeds ............................$ 16.0 million

3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 13.5 million

4 (1) Safe House ............................$ 11.4 million

5 (2) The Vow ...............................$ 10.0 million

6 (4) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 8.8 million

7 (5) This Means War ........................$ 8.5 million

8 (*) Wanderlust ............................$ 6.6 million

9 (*) Gone ..................................$ 5.0 million 10 (8) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$ 4.5 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Vow ...................................$ 103.0 million

Safe House ................................$ 98.1 million

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 37.8 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 76.7 million

This Means War ............................$ 33.6 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 24.7 million

Good Deeds ................................$ 16.0 million

The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$ 14.7 million

Wanderlust ................................$ 6.6 million

Gone ......................................$ 5.0 million

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.

Sony Corp's film division released "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" and "The Vow." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds" and "Gone."

"Safe House" and "Wanderlust" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. News Corp unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means War."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co.