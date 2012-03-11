The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, March 11 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend
starting March 9, led by "The Lorax" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ..................$ 39.1 million
2 (*) John Carter ...........................$ 30.6 million
3 (2) Project X .............................$ 11.6 million
4 (*) Silent House ..........................$ 7.0 million
5 (3) Act of Valor ..........................$ 7.0 million
6 (*) A Thousand Words ......................$ 6.4 million
7 (4) Safe House ............................$ 5.0 million
8 (7) The Vow ...............................$ 4.0 million
9 (8) This Means War ........................$ 3.8 million
10 (6) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 3.7 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 122.0 million
The Vow ...................................$ 117.6 million
Safe House ................................$ 115.8 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 90.7 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 56.1 million
This Means War ............................$ 46.9 million
John Carter ...............................$ 30.6 million
Project X .................................$ 20.8 million
Silent House ..............................$ 7.0 million
A Thousand Words ..........................$ 6.4 million
"The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal
Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co
distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."
"Silent House" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor"
in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in
Canada.
Sony Corp's film division released "The Vow," and
News Corp unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means
War."