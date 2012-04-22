The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, April 22 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 20, led by "Think Like a Man" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Think Like a Man .....................$ 33.0 million

2 (*) The Lucky One ........................$ 22.8 million

3 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 14.5 million

4 (*) Chimpanzee ...........................$ 10.2 million

5 (2) The Three Stooges ....................$ 9.2 million

6 (3) The Cabin in the Woods ...............$ 7.8 million

7 (5) American Reunion .....................$ 5.2 million

8 (4) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 5.0 million

9 (8) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 4.6 million

10 (6) Mirror Mirror ........................$ 4.1 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 356.9 million

21 Jump Street ........................... $ 127.1 million

Mirror Mirror .............................$ 55.2 million

Titanic 3-D................................$ 52.8 million

American Reunion...........................$ 48.3 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$ 33.0 million

The Three Stooges..........................$ 29.4 million

The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 27.0 million

The Lucky One .............................$ 22.8 million

Chimpanzee ................................$ 10.2 million

Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man" and "21 Jump Street."

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."

Walt Disney Co released "Chimpanzee."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One."

"American Reunion" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "Titanic 3D."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.