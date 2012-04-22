The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
LOS ANGELES, April 22 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 20, led by "Think Like a Man" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Think Like a Man .....................$ 33.0 million
2 (*) The Lucky One ........................$ 22.8 million
3 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 14.5 million
4 (*) Chimpanzee ...........................$ 10.2 million
5 (2) The Three Stooges ....................$ 9.2 million
6 (3) The Cabin in the Woods ...............$ 7.8 million
7 (5) American Reunion .....................$ 5.2 million
8 (4) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 5.0 million
9 (8) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 4.6 million
10 (6) Mirror Mirror ........................$ 4.1 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 356.9 million
21 Jump Street ........................... $ 127.1 million
Mirror Mirror .............................$ 55.2 million
Titanic 3-D................................$ 52.8 million
American Reunion...........................$ 48.3 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$ 33.0 million
The Three Stooges..........................$ 29.4 million
The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 27.0 million
The Lucky One .............................$ 22.8 million
Chimpanzee ................................$ 10.2 million
Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man" and "21 Jump Street."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."
Walt Disney Co released "Chimpanzee."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One."
"American Reunion" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "Titanic 3D."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.