The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, July 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting June 29, led
by "Ted" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.  
       
 1  (*) Ted ......................................$ 54.1 million
 2  (*) Magic Mike ...............................$ 39.2 million
 3  (1) Brave ....................................$ 34.0 million
 4  (*) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection .$ 26.4 million
 5  (2) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$ 11.8 million
 6  (3) Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ..........$  6.0 million
 7  (4) Prometheus ...............................$  4.9 million
 
 8 (11) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$  4.9 million
 
 9  (5) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$  4.4 million
 
 10 (*) People Like Us ...........................$  4.3 million
 
       
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.   
 (*) = new release       
        
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:                       
 Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 180.0 million 
 Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 145.6 million 
 Brave .........................................$ 131.7 million
 Prometheus ....................................$ 118.3 million
 Ted ...........................................$ 54.1 million
 Magic Mike ....................................$ 39.2 million
 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ...............$ 29.0 million
 Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection ......$ 26.4 million  
    
 Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 18.4 million 
 People Like Us ................................$  4.3 million  
   
   
    Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Ted" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," and the company's
specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."
    "Brave" and "People Like Us" were distributed by the movie
studio division of The Walt Disney Co.
   "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by 
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's 
 Paramount Pictures. 
   Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Magic Mike."    
   "Prometheus" and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" were
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. 
    Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler
Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."

