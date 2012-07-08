The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LOS ANGELES, July 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the w eekend starting July 5, led by "The Amazing Spider-Man" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Amazing Spider-Man....................$ 65.0 million 2 (1) Ted....... ...............................$ 32.6 million 3 (2) Brave ....................................$ 20.1 million 4 (*) Savages...................................$ 26.4 million 5 (5) Magic Mike ...............................$ 11.8 million 6 (4) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection..$ 10.2 million 7 (5) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted........$ 7.7 million 8 (*) Katy Perry: Part of Me**..................$ 7.1 million 9 (8) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 4.7 million 10 (NR)To Rome with Love ........................$ 3.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release (**) = opened Thursday
CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Avengers..................................$ 611.1 million Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 196 million Brave .........................................$ 174.5 million The Amazing Spider-Man ........................$ 140 million Prometheus ....................................$ 122.4 million Ted ...........................................$ 120.2 million Magic Mike ....................................$ 72.8 million Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection ......$ 45.8 million Rock of Ages...................................$ 36.6 million Moonrise Kingdom...............................$ 26.9 million
Sony Corp's released "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Savages," "Ted," "Snow White and the Huntsman," and the company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."
"The Avengers" and "Brave" were distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co.
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures. Paramount also released "Katy Perry: Part of Me."
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Magic Mike."
"Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."
