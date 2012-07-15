The top films at the North American box office

July 15 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting July 13, led by
"Ice Age: Continental Drift" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Ice Age: Continental Drift................$ 46.0 million
2 (1) The Amazing Spider-Man....................$ 35.0 million
3 (2) Ted.......................................$ 22.1 million
4 (3) Brave.....................................$ 10.7 million
5 (5) Magic Mike................................$ 9.0 million
6 (4) Savages...................................$ 8.7 million
7 (6) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection..$ 5.6 million
8 (8) Katy Perry: Part of Me....................$ 3.7 million
9 (9) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 3.6 million
10 (7) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted........$ 3.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted..............$203.7 million
The Amazing Spider-Man..........................$201.0 million
Brave ..........................................$195.6 million
Ted.............................................$159.0 million
Magic Mike......................................$ 91.9 million
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection........$ 55.6 million
Ice Age: Continental Drift......................$ 46.0 million
Moonrise Kingdom................................$ 32.4 million
Savages.........................................$ 31.5 million
Katy Perry: Part of Me..........................$ 18.6 million
"Ice Age: Continental Drift" was released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment
released "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Savages" and "Ted." The company's specialty division, Focus
Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."
"Brave" was distributed by the movie studio division of The
Walt Disney Co.
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures, which also released "Katy Perry:
Part of Me."
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Magic Mike."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler
Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."