The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners says capital budget of $315 million for 2017
* Forecasted gathering throughput of 1,315 - 1,380 mdth/d for 2017, a 34% - 40% increase over 2016 throughput
LOS ANGELES, July 29 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting July 20, led by "The Dark Knight Rises" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 64.1 million 2 (2) Ice Age: Continental Drift ..............$ 13.3 million 3 (*) The Watch................................$ 13.0 million 4 (*) Step Up Revolution.......................$ 11.8 million 5 (4) Ted......................................$ 7.4 million 6 (3) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 6.8 million 7 (5) Brave....................................$ 4.2 million 8 (6) Magic Mike...............................$ 2.6 million 9 (7) Savages..................................$ 1.8 million 10(9) Moonrise Kingdom.........................$ 1.4 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises.........................$289.1 million
The Amazing Spider-Man........................$242.1 million
Brave.........................................$217.3 million
Ted...........................................$193.6 million
Ice Age: Continental Drift....................$114.8 million
Magic Mike....................................$107.6 million
Savages.......................................$ 43.9 million
Moonrise Kingdom..............................$ 38.4 million
The Watch.....................................$ 13.0 million
Step Up Revolution............................$ 11.8 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Magic Mike." "The Watch" and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment released "The Amazing Spider-Man." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Savages" and "Ted." The company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom." "Brave" was distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co. The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed "Step Up Revolution."
* Forecasted gathering throughput of 1,315 - 1,380 mdth/d for 2017, a 34% - 40% increase over 2016 throughput
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Oasis Petroleum Inc announces quarter and year ending December 31, 2016 earnings and provides an operational update and its 2017 outlook