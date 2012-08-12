REFILE-The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-Public Storage reports Q4 FFO per share $2.77
* Public storage reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK, Aug 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Aug. 10, led by "The Bourne Legacy" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Bourne Legacy........................$ 40.3 million 2 (*) The Campaign.............................$ 27.4 million 3 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 19.5 million 4 (*) Hope Springs.............................$ 15.6 million 5 (3) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Days...............$ 8.2 million 6 (2) Total Recall.............................$ 8.1 million 7 (4) Ice Age: Continental Drift...............$ 6.8 million 8 (6) Ted......................................$ 3.3 million 9 (7) Step Up: Revolution......................$ 2.9 million 10(8) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 2.2 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises.......................$ 390.1 million
The Amazing Spider-Man......................$ 255.5 million
Ted.........................................$ 209.9 million
Ice Age: Continental Drift..................$ 144.1 million
Total Recall................................$ 44.2 million
The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 40.3 million
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Days..................$ 30.6 million
Step Up: Revolution.........................$ 30.2 million
The Campaign................................$ 27.4 million
Hope Springs................................$ 15.6 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign."
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp .
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Total Recall," "Hope Springs," and "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy" and "Ted."
The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed "Step Up Revolution." €
* Public storage reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.