The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting Aug. 17, led
by 'Expendables 2' at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Expendables 2............................$ 28.8 million
2 (1) The Bourne Legacy........................$ 17.0 million
3 (*) ParaNorman...............................$ 14.0 million
4 (2) The Campaign.............................$ 13.4 million
5 (*) Sparkle..................................$ 12 million
6 (3) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 11.1 million
7 (*) The Odd Life of Timothy Green............$ 10.9 million
8 (4) Hope Springs.............................$ 9.1 million
9 (5) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days...........$ 3.9 million
10(6) Total Recall.............................$ 3.5 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises.......................$ 409.9 million
Ted.........................................$ 213.1 million
Ice Age: Continental Drift..................$ 150.1 million
The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 69.6 million
Total Recall................................$ 51.8 million
The Campaign................................$ 51.7 million
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Days..................$ 38.8 million
Hope Springs................................$ 35.1 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign."
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2."
Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy
Green."
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," and "Ice Age: Continental
Drift" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Total
Recall," "Hope Springs," "Sparkle."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne
Legacy" and "Ted." Universal's Focus Features released
"ParaNorman."€€