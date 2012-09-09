版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 00:33 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 7, led
by "The Possession" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters. 
    
1 (1) The Possession ............................$ 9.5 million 
2 (2) Lawless ...................................$ 6.0 million 
3 (*) The Words................................. $ 5.0 million
4 (3) Expendables 2..............................$ 4.7 million 
5 (4) The Bourne Legacy..........................$ 4.0 million 
6 (5) ParaNorman ................................$ 3.8 million 
7 (6) The Odd Life of Timothy Green .............$ 3.6 million 
8 (9) The Campaign ........ .....................$ 3.5 million 
9 (7) The Dark Knight Rises......................$ 3.3 million 
10(8) 2016 Obama's America ..................... $ 3.3 million 
 
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. 
(*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: 
   The Dark Knight Rises...................... $ 437.8 million 
   The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 103.7 million  
   The Campaign................................$ 79.5 million 
   Expendables 2...............................$ 75.4 million 
   Hope Springs................................$ 57.5 million 
   ParaNorman..................................$ 45.0 million 
   The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 43.0 million 
   The Possession .............................$ 33.3 million 
   2016 Obama's America........................$ 26.1 million 
   Lawless ....................................$ 23.5 million 
    

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign."  
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and 
"The Possession." 
CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed "The Words."
"Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co. 
Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy 
Green."  
Sony Corp's  movie studio released "Hope 
Springs."  
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne 
Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman." 
Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released "2016: Obama's 
America."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐