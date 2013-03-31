The top films at the North American box office

March 31 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 29, led by "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$41.2 million 2 (1) The Croods..........................$26.5 million 3 (*) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$22.3 million 4 (2) Olympus Has Fallen..................$14.0 million 5 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$11.6 million 6 (*) The Host............................$11.0 million 7 (2) The Call............................$ 4.8 million 8 (5) Admission...........................$ 3.2 million 9 (6) Spring Breakers.....................$ 2.7 million 10 (7) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.....$ 1.3 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 198.2 million The Croods................................$ 88.6 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 54.7 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 51.7 million The Call..................................$ 39.4 million Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 22.3 million The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 20.5 million Admission.................................$ 11.7 million The Host..................................$ 11.0 million Spring Breakers...........................$ 10.1 million "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

"Tyler Perry's Temptation" and "Snitch" were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment.

"The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc.

"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict.

"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.

"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp .

"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Spring Breakers" was distributed by A24 Films.