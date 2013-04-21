The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, April 21 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
April 19, led by "Oblivion, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Oblivion............................$ 38.2 million
2 (1) 42..................................$ 18.0 million
3 (3) The Croods..........................$ 9.5 million
4 (2) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 6.3 million
5 (4) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 5.8 million
6 (10) The Place Beyond the Pines.........$ 4.7 million
7 (7) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 4.5 million
8 (5) Evil Dead...........................$ 4.1 million
9 (6) Jurassic Park 3D....................$ 4.0 million
10 (8) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 3.0 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 223.8 million
The Croods................................$ 154.9 million
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 111.2 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 88.8 million
42........................................$ 54.1 million
Evil Dead.................................$ 48.5 million
Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 38.5 million
Oblivion..................................$ 38.2 million
Scary Movie 5.............................$ 22.9 million
The Place Beyond the Pines................$ 11.5 million
"Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co.
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held
FilmDistrict.
"Evil Dead" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony
Corp .
"The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features,
a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.