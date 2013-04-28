The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, April 28 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
April 26, led by "Pain & Gain," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Pain & Gain.........................$ 20.0 million
2 (1) Oblivion............................$ 17.4 million
3 (2) 42..................................$ 10.7 million
4 (*) The Big Wedding.....................$ 7.5 million
5 (3) The Croods..........................$ 5.8 million
6 (5) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 3.6 million
7 (4) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 3.5 million
8 (7) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 2.8 million
9 (6) The Place Beyond the Pines..........$ 2.7 million
10 (8) Jurassic Park 3D....................$ 2.3 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Croods................................$ 163.0 million
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 116.4 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 93.1 million
42........................................$ 69.1 million
Oblivion..................................$ 64.7 million
Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 42.0 million
Scary Movie 5.............................$ 27.5 million
Pain & Gain...............................$ 20.0 million
The Place Beyonds the Pines...............$ 16.2 million
The Big Wedding...........................$ 7.5 million
"Pain & Gain" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Big Wedding" was released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held
FilmDistrict.
"The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features,
a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.