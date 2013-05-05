The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 3, led by "Iron Man 3," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Iron Man 3..........................$175.3 million 2 (1) Pain & Gain.........................$ 7.6 million 3 (3) 42..................................$ 6.2 million 4 (2) Oblivion............................$ 5.79 million 5 (5) The Croods..........................$ 4.2 million 6 (4) The Big Wedding.....................$ 3.87 million 7 (-) Mud.................................$ 2.2 million 8 (-) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 1.8 million 9 (7) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 1.4 million 10 (9) The Place Beyond the Pines..........$ 1.29 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 228.5 million Iron Man 3................................$ 175.3 million The Croods................................$ 168.7 million 42........................................$ 78.3 million Oblivion..................................$ 75.9 million Pain & Gain...............................$ 33.9 million Scary Movie 5.............................$ 29.6 million The Place Beyonds the Pines...............$ 18.6 million The Big Wedding...........................$ 14.2 million Mud.......................................$ 5.2 million Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Pain & Gain" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "The Big Wedding" was released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp . "42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . "Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.