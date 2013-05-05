版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
May 3, led by "Iron Man 3," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   

1   (*) Iron Man 3..........................$175.3  million
2   (1) Pain & Gain.........................$  7.6  million
3   (3) 42..................................$  6.2  million
4   (2) Oblivion............................$  5.79 million 
5   (5) The Croods..........................$  4.2  million
6   (4) The Big Wedding.....................$  3.87 million
7   (-) Mud.................................$  2.2  million
8   (-) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$  1.8  million
9   (7) Scary Movie 5.......................$  1.4  million
10  (9) The Place Beyond the Pines..........$  1.29  million    
     

    NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$  228.5 million
Iron Man 3................................$  175.3 million      
 
The Croods................................$  168.7 million
42........................................$   78.3 million
Oblivion..................................$   75.9 million    
Pain & Gain...............................$   33.9 million
Scary Movie 5.............................$   29.6 million
The Place Beyonds the Pines...............$   18.6 million
The Big Wedding...........................$   14.2 million 
Mud.......................................$    5.2 million

Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Pain & Gain" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Big Wedding" was released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co.   
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features,
a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
