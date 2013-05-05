The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
May 3, led by "Iron Man 3," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Iron Man 3..........................$175.3 million
2 (1) Pain & Gain.........................$ 7.6 million
3 (3) 42..................................$ 6.2 million
4 (2) Oblivion............................$ 5.79 million
5 (5) The Croods..........................$ 4.2 million
6 (4) The Big Wedding.....................$ 3.87 million
7 (-) Mud.................................$ 2.2 million
8 (-) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 1.8 million
9 (7) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 1.4 million
10 (9) The Place Beyond the Pines..........$ 1.29 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 228.5 million
Iron Man 3................................$ 175.3 million
The Croods................................$ 168.7 million
42........................................$ 78.3 million
Oblivion..................................$ 75.9 million
Pain & Gain...............................$ 33.9 million
Scary Movie 5.............................$ 29.6 million
The Place Beyonds the Pines...............$ 18.6 million
The Big Wedding...........................$ 14.2 million
Mud.......................................$ 5.2 million
Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Pain & Gain" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Big Wedding" was released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features,
a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.