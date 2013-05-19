CORRECTED-The top films at the North American box office

(Corrects cumulative total for "The Big Wedding")
May 19 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 17, led by
"Star Trek Into Darkness" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$ 70.6 million
2 (1) Iron Man 3..........................$ 35.2 million
3 (2) The Great Gatsby....................$ 23.4 million
4 (3) Pain & Gain.........................$ 3.1 million
5 (5) The Croods..........................$ 2.8 million
6 (5) 42..................................$ 2.7 million
7 (6) Oblivion............................$ 2.22 million
8 (9) Mud.................................$ 2.16 million
9 (4) Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.......$ 2.15 million
10 (8) The Big Wedding.....................$ 1.1 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3................................$ 337.1 million
The Croods................................$ 176.8 million
The Great Gatsby..........................$ 90.1 million
42........................................$ 88.7 million
Oblivion..................................$ 85.5 million
Star Trek Into Darkness...................$ 84.1 million
Pain & Gain...............................$ 46.6 million
The Big Wedding...........................$ 20.2 million
Mud.......................................$ 11.6 million
Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.............$ 7.9 million
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples" and "The Big Wedding" were
released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Star Trek Into Darkness" and "Pain & Gain" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" and were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Eric Walsh)