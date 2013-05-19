版本:
CORRECTED-The top films at the North American box office

(Corrects cumulative total for "The Big Wedding")
    May 19 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 17, led by
"Star Trek Into Darkness" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
    
1   (*) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$  70.6  million
2   (1) Iron Man 3..........................$  35.2  million
3   (2) The Great Gatsby....................$  23.4  million
4   (3) Pain & Gain.........................$   3.1  million 
5   (5) The Croods..........................$   2.8  million
6   (5) 42..................................$   2.7  million
7   (6) Oblivion............................$   2.22 million
8   (9) Mud.................................$   2.16 million
9   (4) Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.......$   2.15 million
10  (8) The Big Wedding.....................$   1.1  million    
     

    NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3................................$  337.1 million
The Croods................................$  176.8 million      
 
The Great Gatsby..........................$   90.1 million
42........................................$   88.7 million
Oblivion..................................$   85.5 million    
Star Trek Into Darkness...................$   84.1 million
Pain & Gain...............................$   46.6 million
The Big Wedding...........................$   20.2 million
Mud.......................................$   11.6 million 
Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.............$    7.9 million

"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples" and "The Big Wedding" were
released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Star Trek Into Darkness" and "Pain & Gain" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" and were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.

 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Eric Walsh)
