The top films at the North American box office

May 26 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day Memorial Day weekend starting May
24, led by "Fast & Furious 6," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters. 

1   (*) Fast & Furious 6....................$98.5  million
2   (*) The Hangover Part III...............$42.4  million
3   (1) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$38.0  million
4   (*) Epic................................$34.2  million
5   (2) Iron Man 3..........................$19.4  million
6   (3) The Great Gatsby....................$13.7  million
7   (8) Mud.................................$ 1.9  million
8   (6) 42..................................$ 1.2  million
9   (5) The Croods..........................$ 1.2  million
10  (7) Oblivion............................$ 0.8  million

NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3.................................$372.7 million
The Croods.................................$179.6 million      
Star Trek Into Darkness....................$156.8 million
Fast & Furious 6...........................$122.2 million
The Great Gatsby...........................$114.4 million
42.........................................$ 91.0 million
Oblivion...................................$ 87.5 million    
The Hangover Part III......................$ 63.8 million
Epic.......................................$ 44.0 million
Mud........................................$ 14.5 million
     
NOTES: Cumulative totals reflect figures through Monday except
"The Great Gatsby," "42" and "Mud."    

    "Fast & Furious 6" and "Oblivion" and were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
    "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
    "The Hangover Part III," "The Great Gatsby" and "42" were
distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
    "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
    "Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
. 
    "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation 
and distributed by 20th Century Fox.
    "Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.
