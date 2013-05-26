The top films at the North American box office

May 26 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day Memorial Day weekend starting May 24, led by "Fast & Furious 6," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Fast & Furious 6....................$98.5 million 2 (*) The Hangover Part III...............$42.4 million 3 (1) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$38.0 million 4 (*) Epic................................$34.2 million 5 (2) Iron Man 3..........................$19.4 million 6 (3) The Great Gatsby....................$13.7 million 7 (8) Mud.................................$ 1.9 million 8 (6) 42..................................$ 1.2 million 9 (5) The Croods..........................$ 1.2 million 10 (7) Oblivion............................$ 0.8 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3.................................$372.7 million The Croods.................................$179.6 million Star Trek Into Darkness....................$156.8 million Fast & Furious 6...........................$122.2 million The Great Gatsby...........................$114.4 million 42.........................................$ 91.0 million Oblivion...................................$ 87.5 million The Hangover Part III......................$ 63.8 million Epic.......................................$ 44.0 million Mud........................................$ 14.5 million NOTES: Cumulative totals reflect figures through Monday except "The Great Gatsby," "42" and "Mud." "Fast & Furious 6" and "Oblivion" and were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Hangover Part III," "The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp . "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox. "Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.