The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 9, led by "Elysium," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Elysium.............................$ 30.5 million 2 (*) We're the Millers...................$ 26.6 million 3 (*) Planes..............................$ 22.5 million 4 (*) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 14.6 million 5 (1) 2 Guns..............................$ 11.1 million 6 (3) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 9.5 million 7 (2) The Wolverine.......................$ 8.0 million 8 (4) The Conjuring.......................$ 6.7 million 9 (5) Despicable Me 2.....................$ 5.7 million 10 (6) Grown Ups 2 ........................$ 3.7 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Despicable Me 2................................$ 338.3 million Grown Ups 2....................................$ 123.8 million The Conjuring .................................$ 120.7 million The Wolverine..................................$ 112.0 million 2 Guns.........................................$ 48.5 million Smurfs 2.......................................$ 46.6 million We're the Millers..............................$ 38.0 million Elysium........................................$ 30.5 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 23.5 million Planes.........................................$ 22.5 million "Elysium," "Smurfs 2" and "Grown Ups 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "We're the Millers" and "The Conjuring" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" and "The Wolverine" were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox . "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Despicable Me 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.