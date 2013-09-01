版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 Following are the top 10
movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the
three days starting Aug. 30, led by "One Direction: This is Us,"
at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
 

1   (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$  17.0 million
2   (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$  14.7 million
3   (2) We're the Millers...................$  12.6 million
4   (5) Planes..............................$   7.8 million
5   (*) Instructions Not Included...........$   7.5 million
6   (6) Elysium.............................$   6.3 million
7   (3) Mortal Instruments..................$   5.2 million
8   (4) The World's End.....................$   4.8 million
9   (*) Getaway.............................$   4.5 million
10  (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$   4.4 million

(*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 109.6 million
Elysium........................................$  78.4 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$  74.0 million
Planes.........................................$  70.8 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  55.0 million
Mortal Instruments.............................$  22.7 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$  17.0 million
The World's End................................$  16.6 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$   7.5 million
Getaway........................................$   4.5 million  
    

    "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.
    "The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.  
    "Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is
Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
    "We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
    "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
    "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.

