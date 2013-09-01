The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the three days starting Aug. 30, led by "One Direction: This is Us," at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 17.0 million 2 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 14.7 million 3 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 12.6 million 4 (5) Planes..............................$ 7.8 million 5 (*) Instructions Not Included...........$ 7.5 million 6 (6) Elysium.............................$ 6.3 million 7 (3) Mortal Instruments..................$ 5.2 million 8 (4) The World's End.....................$ 4.8 million 9 (*) Getaway.............................$ 4.5 million 10 (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 4.4 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 109.6 million Elysium........................................$ 78.4 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 74.0 million Planes.........................................$ 70.8 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 55.0 million Mortal Instruments.............................$ 22.7 million One Direction: This is Us......................$ 17.0 million The World's End................................$ 16.6 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 7.5 million Getaway........................................$ 4.5 million "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.