版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 03:40 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

Sept 2 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the four days
starting Aug. 30, led by "Lee Daniels' The Butler," at No. 1,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 
1   (1) Lee Daniels The Butler..............$  20.0 million
2   (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$  18.0 million
3   (2) We're the Millers...................$  15.9 million
4   (5) Planes..............................$  10.7 million
5   (*) Instructions Not Included...........$  10.0 million
6   (6) Elysium.............................$   8.3 million
7   (3) Mortal Instruments..................$   6.8 million
8   (4) The World's End.....................$   6.1 million
9   (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$   6.1 million
10  (*) Getaway.............................$   5.5 million

(*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 112.9 million
Elysium........................................$  80.4 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$  79.3 million
Planes.........................................$  73.8 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  56.6 million
Mortal Instruments.............................$  24.3 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$  18.0 million
The World's End................................$  17.9 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$  10.0 million
Getaway........................................$   5.5 million  
    

    "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.
    "The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.  
    "Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is
Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
    "We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
    "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
    "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐