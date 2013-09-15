版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Sept. 13, led by "Insidious: Chapter 2" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1   (*) Insidious: Chapter 2................$  41.1 million
2   (*) The Family..........................$  14.5 million
3   (1) Riddick.............................$   7.0 million
4   (2) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$   5.6 million
5   (4) We're the Millers...................$   5.4 million
6   (3) Instructions Not Included...........$   4.3 million
7   (5) Planes..............................$   3.1 million
8   (6) One Direction: This is Us...........$   2.4 million
9   (7) Elysium.............................$   2.1 million
10  (9) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$   1.8 million

(*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 131.6 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 100.0 million
Elysium........................................$  88.4 million
Planes.........................................$  83.0 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  62.0 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$  41.1 million
Riddick........................................$  31.3 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$  26.9 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$  26.6 million
The Family.....................................$  14.5 million

Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
"The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio. 
"We're the Millers" is distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc. 
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" is distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. 
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
"Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint
venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and
Mexican media giant Televisa.
