The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 22 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Sept. 20, led by "Prisoners,"  according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.

1   (*) Prisoners...........................$  21.4 million
2   (1) Insidious: Chapter 2................$  14.5 million
3   (2) The Family..........................$   7.0 million
4   (6) Instructions Not Included...........$   5.7 million
5   (*) Battle of the Year..................$   5.0 million
6   (5) We're the Millers...................$   4.7 million
7   (4) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$   4.3 million
8   (3) Riddick.............................$   3.7 million
9   (*) The Wizard of Oz (3-D)..............$   3.0 million
10  (7) Planes..............................$   2.9 million

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 138.2 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 106.5 million
Planes.........................................$  86.5 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$  60.9 million
Riddick........................................$  37.2 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$  34.3 million
The Family.....................................$  25.6 million
Prisoners......................................$  21.4 million
Battle of the Year.............................$   5.0 million
The Wizard of Oz (3-D).........................$   3.0 million  
     

"Prisoners," "We're the Millers" and "The Wizard of Oz" were 
distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
"The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp. 
"Battle of the Year" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Instructions
Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint venture of
Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and Mexican
media giant Televisa.
