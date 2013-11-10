版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 10 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 8, led by "Thor: The Dark World," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
    
       
1   (*) Thor: The Dark World................$ 86.1 million
2   (2) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 11.3 million
3   (4) Free Birds..........................$ 11.2 million
4   (3) Last Vegas..........................$ 11.1 million
5   (1) Ender's Game........................$ 10.3 million
6   (5) Gravity.............................$  8.4 million  
7   (7) 12 Years a Slave....................$  6.6 million
8   (6) Captain Phillips....................$  5.8 million 
9   (**)About Time..........................$  5.2 million
10  (8) Cloudy 2 ...........................$  2.8 million
    
      
(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10 


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 231.1 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 110.0 million
Captain Phillips...............................$  91.0 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$  86.1 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$  78.7 million
Ender's Game...................................$  44.0 million
Last Vegas.....................................$  33.5 million
Free Birds.....................................$  30.2 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$  17.3 million
About Time.....................................$   6.7 million

"Thor" was released by Walt Disney Co.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game".
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." 
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of <CBS Corp>
. 
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
"Captain Phillips," and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"
were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity"
was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
. 
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a
unit of 21st Century Fox.
"About Time" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.

