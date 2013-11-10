The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 10 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 8, led by "Thor: The Dark World," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Thor: The Dark World................$ 86.1 million 2 (2) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 11.3 million 3 (4) Free Birds..........................$ 11.2 million 4 (3) Last Vegas..........................$ 11.1 million 5 (1) Ender's Game........................$ 10.3 million 6 (5) Gravity.............................$ 8.4 million 7 (7) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 6.6 million 8 (6) Captain Phillips....................$ 5.8 million 9 (**)About Time..........................$ 5.2 million 10 (8) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 2.8 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 231.1 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 110.0 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 91.0 million Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 86.1 million Bad Grandpa....................................$ 78.7 million Ender's Game...................................$ 44.0 million Last Vegas.....................................$ 33.5 million Free Birds.....................................$ 30.2 million 12 Years a Slave...............................$ 17.3 million About Time.....................................$ 6.7 million "Thor" was released by Walt Disney Co. Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game". Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of <CBS Corp> . "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Captain Phillips," and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . "12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a unit of 21st Century Fox. "About Time" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.