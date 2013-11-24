The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 24 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 22, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.....$ 161.1 million 2 (1) Thor: The Dark World................$ 14.1 million 3 (2) The Best Man Holiday................$ 12.5 million 4 (*) Delivery Man........................$ 8.2 million 5 (4) Free Birds..........................$ 5.3 million 6 (3) Last Vegas..........................$ 4.4 million 7 (5) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 3.5 million 8 (6) Gravity.............................$ 3.3 million 9 (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 2.8 million 10 (**)Dallas Buyers Club..................$ 2.8 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 245.5 million Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 167.8 million The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 161.1 million Bad Grandpa....................................$ 95.5 million Last Vegas.....................................$ 53.9 million The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 50.4 million Free Birds.....................................$ 48.6 million 12 Years a Slave...............................$ 29.4 million Delivery Man...................................$ 8.2 million Dallas Buyers Club.............................$ 6.5 million "Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co . Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp. . "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Dallas Buyers Club" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.