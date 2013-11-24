版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 24 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 22, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
    
    
1   (*) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.....$ 161.1 million
2   (1) Thor: The Dark World................$  14.1 million
3   (2) The Best Man Holiday................$  12.5 million
4   (*) Delivery Man........................$   8.2 million
5   (4) Free Birds..........................$   5.3 million
6   (3) Last Vegas..........................$   4.4 million
7   (5) Bad Grandpa.........................$   3.5 million
8   (6) Gravity.............................$   3.3 million  
9   (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$   2.8 million
10  (**)Dallas Buyers Club..................$   2.8 million



(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 245.5 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 167.8 million
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 161.1 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$  95.5 million
Last Vegas.....................................$  53.9 million
The Best Man Holiday...........................$  50.4 million
Free Birds.....................................$  48.6 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$  29.4 million
Delivery Man...................................$   8.2 million
Dallas Buyers Club.............................$   6.5 million


"Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co
. 
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." 
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.
. 
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
"Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc. 
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of
21st Century Fox. 
"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
"Dallas Buyers Club" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit
of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
