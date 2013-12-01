The top films at the North American box office

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five days starting Nov. 27, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 110.2 million 2 (*) Frozen..................................$ 93.0 million 3 (2) Thor: The Dark World....................$ 15.5 million 4 (3) The Best Man Holiday....................$ 11.1 million 5 (*) Homefront...............................$ 9.8 million 6 (4) Delivery Man............................$ 9.7 million 7 (*) The Book Thief..........................$ 6.4 million 8 (*) Black Nativity..........................$ 5.0 million 9 (**)Philomena...............................$ 4.6 million 10 (6) Last Vegas..............................$ 3.8 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire..................$ 296.6 million Thor: The Dark World.............................$ 186.7 million Frozen...........................................$ 93.4 million The Best Man Holiday.............................$ 63.4 million Last Vegas.......................................$ 58.7 million Delivery Man.....................................$ 19.4 million Homefront........................................$ 9.8 million The Book Thief...................................$ 7.9 million Black Nativity...................................$ 5.0 million Philomena........................................$ 4.8 million "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co. "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.. "Black Nativity" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment "Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.