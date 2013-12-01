The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five days starting Nov. 27, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 110.2 million 2 (*) Frozen..................................$ 93.0 million 3 (2) Thor: The Dark World....................$ 15.5 million 4 (3) The Best Man Holiday....................$ 11.1 million 5 (*) Homefront...............................$ 9.8 million 6 (4) Delivery Man............................$ 9.7 million 7 (*) The Book Thief..........................$ 6.4 million 8 (*) Black Nativity..........................$ 5.0 million 9 (**)Philomena...............................$ 4.6 million 10 (6) Last Vegas..............................$ 3.8 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire..................$ 296.6 million Thor: The Dark World.............................$ 186.7 million Frozen...........................................$ 93.4 million The Best Man Holiday.............................$ 63.4 million Last Vegas.......................................$ 58.7 million Delivery Man.....................................$ 19.4 million Homefront........................................$ 9.8 million The Book Thief...................................$ 7.9 million Black Nativity...................................$ 5.0 million Philomena........................................$ 4.8 million "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co. "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.. "Black Nativity" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment "Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.