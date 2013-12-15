The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 15 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 13, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$ 73.7 million 2 (1) Frozen.................................$ 22.2 million 3 (*) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas........$ 16.0 million 4 (2) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire........$ 13.2 million 5 (4) Thor: The Dark World...................$ 2.7 million 6 (3) Out of the Furnace.....................$ 2.3 million 7 (5) Delivery Man...........................$ 1.9 million 8 (9) Philomena..............................$ 1.8 million 9 (7) The Book Thief.........................$ 1.7 million 10 (6) Homefront..............................$ 1.6 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 357.0 million Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 198.1 million Frozen.........................................$ 164.4 million The Hobbit.....................................$ 73.7 million Delivery Man...................................$ 28.0 million Homefront......................................$ 18.4 million Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas................$ 16.0 million The Book Thief.................................$ 14.9 million Philomena......................................$ 11.0 million Out of the Furnace.............................$ 9.5 million Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Hobbit." "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Madea's Christmas" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co. "Out of the Furnace" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox. "Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment. "Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.