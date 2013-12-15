The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 15 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Dec. 13, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hobbit.............................$ 73.7 million
2 (1) Frozen.................................$ 22.2 million
3 (*) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas........$ 16.0 million
4 (2) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire........$ 13.2 million
5 (4) Thor: The Dark World...................$ 2.7 million
6 (3) Out of the Furnace.....................$ 2.3 million
7 (5) Delivery Man...........................$ 1.9 million
8 (9) Philomena..............................$ 1.8 million
9 (7) The Book Thief.........................$ 1.7 million
10 (6) Homefront..............................$ 1.6 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 357.0 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 198.1 million
Frozen.........................................$ 164.4 million
The Hobbit.....................................$ 73.7 million
Delivery Man...................................$ 28.0 million
Homefront......................................$ 18.4 million
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas................$ 16.0 million
The Book Thief.................................$ 14.9 million
Philomena......................................$ 11.0 million
Out of the Furnace.............................$ 9.5 million
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Hobbit."
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Madea's Christmas" were
released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney
Co.
"Out of the Furnace" was distributed by privately held
Relativity Media.
"The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of
AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment.
"Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.