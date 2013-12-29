RPT-The top 10 films at the North American box Office

Los Angeles/New York Dec 29 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend of Dec. 27-29, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 29.9 million 2 (3) Frozen..................................$ 28.8 million 3 (2) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 20.2 million 4 (4) American Hustle.........................$ 19.6 million 5 (*) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 18.5 million 6 (5) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 14.0 million 7 (*) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$ 13.0 million 8 (6) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 10.2 million 9 (*) 47 Ronin................................$ 9.9 million 10 (7) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.........$ 7.4 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 391.1 million Frozen..........................................$ 248.4 million The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 190.3 million Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 83.7 million American Hustle.................................$ 60.0 million Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.................$ 43.7 million Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 37.9 million The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$ 34.3 million The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$ 25.6 million 47 Ronin........................................$ 20.6 million "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom . "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . "Frozen," and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co . "American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "47 Ronin" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.