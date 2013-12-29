版本:
RPT-The top 10 films at the North American box Office

Los Angeles/New York Dec 29 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend of
Dec. 27-29, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
1  (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 29.9 million
2  (3) Frozen..................................$ 28.8 million
3  (2) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 20.2 million
4  (4) American Hustle.........................$ 19.6 million
5  (*) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 18.5 million
6  (5) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 14.0 million
7  (*) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$ 13.0 million
8  (6) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 10.2 million
9  (*) 47 Ronin................................$  9.9 million
10 (7) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.........$  7.4 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses
(*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 391.1 million
Frozen..........................................$ 248.4 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 190.3 million 
 
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$  83.7 million
American Hustle.................................$  60.0 million
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.................$  43.7 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$  37.9 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$  34.3 million
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$  25.6 million 
  
47 Ronin........................................$  20.6 million


"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall
Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
.
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "Tyler Perry's A Madea
Christmas" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Frozen," and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of 21st Century Fox. 
"47 Ronin" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.

