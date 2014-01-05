版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 5 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Jan. 3, led by "Frozen," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   

    
1  (2) Frozen..................................$ 20.7 million
2  (*) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$ 18.2 million   
3  (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 16.3 million
4  (5) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 13.4 million
5  (4) American Hustle.........................$ 13.2 million
6  (3) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 11.1 million
7  (6) Saving Mr. Banks........................$  9.1 million
8  (7) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.........$  8.2 million
9  (8) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$  7.4 million
10 (**)Grudge Match............................$  5.4 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:


The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 407.5 million
Frozen..........................................$ 297.8 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 229.6 million 
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 109.2 million
American Hustle.................................$  88.7 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$  63.3 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$  59.3 million
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.................$  45.7 million 
Grudge Match....................................$  24.9 million
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$  18.2 million

"Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. 
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. 
"Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
. 
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. 
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and "Grudge Match" were
released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of 21st Century Fox.
