The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 10, led by "Lone Survivor," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Lone Survivor...........................$ 38.5 million 2 (1) Frozen..................................$ 15.1 million 3 (4) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 9.0 million 4 (*) The Legend of Hercules..................$ 8.6 million tie(5) American Hustle.........................$ 8.6 million 6 (3) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 8.0 million 7 (**)August: Osage County....................$ 7.3 million 8 (7) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 6.6 million 9 (2) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$ 6.3 million 10 (6) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 6.1 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen..........................................$ 317.7 million The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 242.2 million Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 118.5 million American Hustle.................................$ 101.6 million The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$ 78.6 million Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 68.9 million Lone Survivor...................................$ 38.9 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$ 28.5 million The Legend of Hercules..........................$ 8.6 million August: Osage County............................$ 7.9 million "Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. "The Legend of Hercules" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co . "American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "August: Osage County" was released by The Weinstein Company.