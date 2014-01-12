版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 12 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Jan. 10, led by "Lone Survivor,"  according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
    
1  (*) Lone Survivor...........................$ 38.5 million
2  (1) Frozen..................................$ 15.1 million
3  (4) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$  9.0 million
4  (*) The Legend of Hercules..................$  8.6 million
tie(5) American Hustle.........................$  8.6 million
6  (3) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$  8.0 million
7  (**)August: Osage County....................$  7.3 million
8  (7) Saving Mr. Banks........................$  6.6 million
9  (2) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$  6.3 million   
10 (6) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$  6.1 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10



CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Frozen..........................................$ 317.7 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 242.2 million 
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 118.5 million
American Hustle.................................$ 101.6 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$  78.6 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$  68.9 million
Lone Survivor...................................$  38.9 million
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$  28.5 million
The Legend of Hercules..........................$   8.6 million
August: Osage County............................$   7.9 million
    
"Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. 
"The Legend of Hercules" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. 
"Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
. 
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. 
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
"August: Osage County" was released by The Weinstein Company.
