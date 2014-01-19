The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 19 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting on Friday, led by "Ride Along," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Ride Along ..............................$ 41.2 million
2 (1) Lone Survivor............................$ 23.2 million
3 (*) The Nut Job..............................$ 20.6 million
4 (*) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit................$ 17.2 million
5 (2) Frozen...................................$ 12.0 million
6 (4) American Hustle..........................$ 10.6 million
7 (*) Devil's Due..............................$ 8.5 million
8 (7) August: Osage County.....................$ 7.6 million
9 (3) The Wolf of Wall Street..................$ 7.5 million
10 (8) Saving Mr. Banks.........................$ 4.1 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Frozen..........................................$ 332.6 million
American Hustle.................................$ 116.4 million
The Wolf of All Street..........................$ 90.3 million
Saving Mr Banks.................................$ 75.4 million
Lone Survivor.. ................................$ 74.0 million
Ride Along......................................$ 41.2 million
The Nut Job.....................................$ 20.6 million
August: Osage County............................$ 18.2 million
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.......................$ 17.2 million
Devil's Due.....................................$ 8.5 million
"Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" was released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were
distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom.
"Devil's Due" was released by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Fox.
"Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"August: Osage County" was released by The Weinstein Company.
"The Nut Job" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment
.