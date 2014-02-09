The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 9 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 7, led by "The LEGO Movie," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The LEGO Movie .........................$ 69.1 million 2 (*) The Monuments Men.......................$ 22.7 million 3 (1) Ride Along ............................$ 9.4 million 4 (2) Frozen..................................$ 6.9 million 5 (3) That Awkward Moment.............. ......$ 5.5 million 6 (5) Lone Survivor .........................$ 5.3 million 7 (*) Vampire Academy.........................$ 4.1 million 8 (4) The Nut Job.............................$ 3.8 million 9 (6) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit...............$ 3.6 million 10 (7) Labor Day...............................$ 3.2 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 368.7 million Lone Survivor.................................$ 112.6 million Ride Along....................................$ 105.1 million The LEGO Movie................................$ 69.1 million The Nut Job...................................$ 55.1 million Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.....................$ 44.5 million The Monuments Men.............................$ 22.7 million That Awkward Moment...........................$ 16.8 million Labor Day.....................................$ 10.2 million Vampire Academy...............................$ 4.1 million "Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "That Awkward Moment" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast's NBC Universal unit "Labor Day," and "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. "Frozen" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Nut Job" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment "The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony. "The LEGO Movie" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner "Vampire Academy" was distributed by the Weinstein Company.