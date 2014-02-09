The top films at the North American box office

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 9 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 7, led by "The LEGO Movie," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The LEGO Movie .........................$ 69.1 million 2 (*) The Monuments Men.......................$ 22.7 million 3 (1) Ride Along ............................$ 9.4 million 4 (2) Frozen..................................$ 6.9 million 5 (3) That Awkward Moment.............. ......$ 5.5 million 6 (5) Lone Survivor .........................$ 5.3 million 7 (*) Vampire Academy.........................$ 4.1 million 8 (4) The Nut Job.............................$ 3.8 million 9 (6) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit...............$ 3.6 million 10 (7) Labor Day...............................$ 3.2 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 368.7 million Lone Survivor.................................$ 112.6 million Ride Along....................................$ 105.1 million The LEGO Movie................................$ 69.1 million The Nut Job...................................$ 55.1 million Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.....................$ 44.5 million The Monuments Men.............................$ 22.7 million That Awkward Moment...........................$ 16.8 million Labor Day.....................................$ 10.2 million Vampire Academy...............................$ 4.1 million "Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "That Awkward Moment" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast's NBC Universal unit "Labor Day," and "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. "Frozen" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Nut Job" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment "The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony. "The LEGO Movie" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner "Vampire Academy" was distributed by the Weinstein Company.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.