The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 20 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 18, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Captain America........................$ 26.5 million 2 (2) Rio 2..................................$ 22.5 million 3 (*) Heaven is for Real.....................$ 21.5 million 4 (*) Transcendence..........................$ 11.5 million 5 (*) A Haunted House 2......................$ 9.1 million 6 (4) Draft Day..............................$ 5.9 million 7 (5) Divergent..............................$ 5.8 million 8 (3) Oculus.................................$ 5.2 million 9 (6) Noah...................................$ 5.0 million 10 (7) God's Not Dead.........................$ 4.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 201.5 million Divergent.....................................$ 134.0 million Noah..........................................$ 93.3 million Rio 2.........................................$ 75.4 million God's Not Dead................................$ 48.3 million Heaven is for Real............................$ 28.5 million Oculus........................................$ 21.2 million Draft Day.....................................$ 19.5 million Transcendence.................................$ 11.2 million A Haunted House 2.............................$ 9.1 million Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Rio 2". "Draft Day" and "Divergent" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Transcendence" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. "Oculus" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. TriStar, a unit of Sony, released "Heaven is for Real". "God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. "A Haunted House 2" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment . (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)