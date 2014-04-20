版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 21日 星期一 01:39 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 20 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting April 18, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.  
    
1  (1)  Captain America........................$  26.5 million
2  (2)  Rio 2..................................$  22.5 million
3  (*)  Heaven is for Real.....................$  21.5 million
4  (*)  Transcendence..........................$  11.5 million
5  (*)  A Haunted House 2......................$   9.1 million
6  (4)  Draft Day..............................$   5.9 million
7  (5)  Divergent..............................$   5.8 million
8  (3)  Oculus.................................$   5.2 million
9  (6)  Noah...................................$   5.0 million
10 (7)  God's Not Dead.........................$   4.8 million


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 201.5  million
Divergent.....................................$ 134.0  million
Noah..........................................$  93.3  million
Rio 2.........................................$  75.4  million
God's Not Dead................................$  48.3  million
Heaven is for Real............................$  28.5  million
Oculus........................................$  21.2  million
Draft Day.....................................$  19.5  million
Transcendence.................................$  11.2  million
A Haunted House 2.............................$   9.1  million
    
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Rio
2". "Draft Day" and "Divergent" were released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. 
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt
Disney Co. "Transcendence" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
"Oculus" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
TriStar, a unit of Sony, released "Heaven is for Real".
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. "A
Haunted House 2" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment
.

 


 (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)
