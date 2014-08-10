The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Aug. 8, led by "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" at No. 1,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 65.0 million
2 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 41.5 million
3 (*) Into the Storm.........................$ 18.0 million
4 (*) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 11.1 million
5 (2) Lucy...................................$ 9.3 million
6 (*) Step Up All In.........................$ 6.6 million
7 (4) Hercules...............................$ 5.7 million
8 (3) Get On Up..............................$ 5.0 million
9 (5) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 4.4 million
10 (6) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 2.4 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 197.8 million
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 175.9 million
Lucy..........................................$ 97.4 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 65.0 million
Hercules......................................$ 63.5 million
Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 53.0 million
Get On Up.....................................$ 22.9 million
Into the Storm................................$ 18.0 million
The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 11.1 million
Step Up All In................................$ 6.6 million
"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Planes, Fire and Rescue" were
released by Walt Disney Co. Disney distributed "The
Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held
DreamWorks Studios.
"Get on Up" and "Lucy" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Hercules" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Into the Storm" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Step Up All In" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)