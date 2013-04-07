版本:
The top films at the North American box office

April 7 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 5,
led by "Evil Dead" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters. 
      
1   (*) Evil Dead...........................$ 26.0  million
2   (2) The Croods..........................$ 21.1  million
tie (1) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 21.1  million
4   (*) Jurassic Park 3D ...................$ 18.2  million
5   (4) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 10.04 million
6   (3) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$ 10.0  million
7   (5) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$  8.2  million
8   (6) The Host............................$  5.2  million
9   (7) The Call............................$  3.5  million
10  (8) Admission...........................$  2.1  million
  
   
NOTES: (*) = new release
    
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$  212.8 million
The Croods................................$  125.8 million 
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$   86.7 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$   71.1 million
The Call..................................$   45.5 million
Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$   38.4 million
Evil Dead.................................$   26.0 million
The Host..................................$   19.7 million
Jurassic Park 3-D.........................$   18.2 million
Admission.................................$   15.4 million

    "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures,
a unit of Viacom Inc.
    "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation 
and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
.
    "Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment. 
    "The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group 
and AMC Entertainment Inc.    
    "Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
    "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.        
    "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held
FilmDistrict.    
    "Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.     
    "Evil Dead" and "The Call" were distributed by Sony
Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp .

