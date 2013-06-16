The top films at the North American box office

June 16 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 14,
led by "Man of Steel," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) Man of Steel.......................... $113.1 million
2 (*) This is the End........................$ 20.5 million
3 (3) Now You See Me.........................$ 10.3 million
4 (2) Fast and Furious 6.....................$ 9.4 million
5 (1) The Purge .............................$ 8.2 million
6 (4) The Internship.........................$ 7.0 million
7 (5) Epic...................................$ 6.0 million
8 (6) Star Trek Into Darkness................$ 5.7 million
9 (7) After Earth............................$ 3.6 million
10 (9) Iron Man 3.............................$ 2.9 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3.................................$ 399.6 million
Fast & Furious 6...........................$ 219.6 million
Star Trek Into Darkness....................$ 210.5 million
Man of Steel...............................$ 125.1 million
Epic.......................................$ 95.5 million
Now You See Me.............................$ 80.0 million
After Earth................................$ 54.2 million
The Purge..................................$ 51.8 million
This is the End............................$ 32.8 million
The Internship.............................$ 31.0 million
"Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"This is the End" and "After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's
movie studio.
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.
"The Internship" and "Epic" were released by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
"Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of
Lions Gate Entertainment.