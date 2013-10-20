版本:
The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Oct 18, led by "Gravity," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.   

1   (1) Gravity.............................$ 31.0 million  
2   (2) Captain Phillips....................$ 17.3 million 
3   (*) Carrie..............................$ 17.0 million
4   (3) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 10.1 million  
5   (*) Escape Plan.........................$  9.8 million  
6   (*) Prisoners...........................$  2.1 million
7   (**) Enough Said........................$  1.8 million
8   (*) The Fifth Estate....................$  1.7 million
9   (4) Runner, Runner .....................$  1.6 million      
  
10  (7) Insidious: Chapter 2................$  1.5 million 


(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 last week

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 170.6 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$  93.1 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$  80.9 million
Prisoners......................................$  57.3 million
Captain Phillips...............................$  53.3 million 
Runner, Runner.................................$  17.5 million
Carrie.........................................$  17.0 million
Enough Said....................................$  10.8 million
Escape Plan....................................$   9.8 million
The Fifth Estate...............................$   1.7 million

"Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of
Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Runner Runner" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st
Century Fox. "Enough Said" was distributed by Fox
Searchlight, also a unit of 21at Century Fox.
Lionsgate released "Escape Plan." 
Walt Disney's Buena Vista unit distributed "The Fifth
Estate." 
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
