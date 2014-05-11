The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 9, led by "Neighbors," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Neighbors..............................$ 51.1 million 2 (1) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 37.2 million 3 (2) The Other Woman........................$ 9.3 million 4 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 7.0 million 5 (4) Captain America........................$ 5.6 million 6 (5) Rio 2..................................$ 5.1 million 7 (*) Mom's Night Out........................$ 4.2 million 8 (*) Legends of Oz..........................$ 3.7 million 9 (7) Divergent..............................$ 1.7 million 10 (6) Brick Mansions.........................$ 1.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 245.0 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 147.9 million Divergent.....................................$ 145.0 million Rio 2.........................................$ 113.2 million Heaven Is for Real............................$ 75.2 million The Other Woman...............................$ 61.7 million Neighbors.....................................$ 51.1 million Brick Mansions................................$ 18.3 million Mom's Night Out...............................$ 4.2 million Legends of Oz.................................$ 3.7 million "Neighbors" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Mom's Night Out" and "Heaven Is for Real" were distributed Sony Corp. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The Other Woman" and "Rio 2". Clarius Entertainment distributed "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return." "Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)